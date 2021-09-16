As the cholera disease is gradually ravaging some communities in the country, the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has commenced a sensitisation campaign in the nation’s capital territory, to create awareness on the disease.

The campaign which was organised by the department of Environmental Health Sciences of the university began on Wednesday at Gosa Kpanyi-Kpanyi village in the FCT.

Speaking on the theme: “Cholera, Stopping the Scourge”, the vice chancellor of NOUN, Prof. Olufemi Peters, said the institution embarked on the awareness campaign given the outbreak of the disease which is posing threat to lives.

Represented by deputy vice chancellor academic, Prof. Uduma Uduma Orji, the VC said “we know actually that Cholera is a scourge. And when you talk about this sensitization programme and the efforts at stopping cholera you cannot but remember somebody like John Snow who introduce snow pump prior to that in 1854 so many people were killed because of cholera and the believe that cholera was caused by the DN it was Snow that destroyed the original pump and published another one called the Snow pump.

The district head of Gosa Kpanyi-Kpanyi, Ishaku B. Nana, commended the effort of the institution and FCT for taking the campaign to the community to enlighten the people in order to save lives.