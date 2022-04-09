The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is set to matriculate a total of 19,766 fresh students at its 22nd matriculation ceremony, slated for Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

A press release issued on Saturday by the university’s spokesman, Malam Ibrahim Sheme, said the ceremony will hold simultaneously across the 103 study centres of the university across the country at 11.00am virtually.

According to the statement, it will serve as a platform to formally welcome all freshmen admitted into the university for the 2021-2022 academic session.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olufemi Peters, is expected to welcome the fresh students and matriculate them into the university.

Sheme added that this year’s ceremony was unique in the history of NOUN as it is the first time the institution is holding matriculation on a week day.