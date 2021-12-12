As part of its 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence activity in the country, United Nations (UN) and Development Partners played novelty football matches to create awareness.

The games which was decided at the Old Parade Ground, in Abuja on Thursday saw the UN’s women’s team edged Development Partners 1-0 in an highly entertaining encounter. In the men’s tie Development Partners beat UN Team 1-0 for the bragging rights.

Onyinyechi Ndubuisi, Gender and Human Rights Program Analyst For United Nations Development Program (UNDP) while speaking to newsmen after the games said the novelty match has helped in creating more awareness among Nigerians towards ending Gender-based Violence.

“It’s very exciting because we have been able to galvanize a solid women’s movement around Nigeria, ensuring that voices of women are heard and commemorating women participating in things that have direct impact on women and girls in Nigeria.

“This is also aimed at triggering response from the government to ensure that women and girls are part of whatever support government is giving to Nigerians.

“I grew up to know that football brings solidarity, as you can see everyone is excited at the mention of football and the correspondence we had surrounding the novelty match today really triggered a lot of interest and a lot of support. The people that played came from different organizations to support our stance at bringing an end to all forms of gender based violence and this was done because of football, we have not be able to galvanize this kind of movement for people volunteering to come out even this late.

“They have the passion and are all here to create awareness and to preach the message that we should try and eradicate GBV in Nigeria among women and girls” she said.

It should be noted that the UN Secretary-General’s UNiTE by 2030 to End Violence against Women campaign is marking the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence, 25 November to 10 December 2020) under the global theme, “Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!”.

UN Women’s Generation Equality campaign is amplifying the call for global action to bridge funding gaps, ensure essential services for survivors of violence during the COVID-19 crisis, focus on prevention, and collection of data that can improve life-saving services for women and girls.