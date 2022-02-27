After months of putting Nigerians in suspense, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2022 into law.

It is the first time Buhari signed the electoral bill having rejected it five times in five years.

Now that the Act is in place, many believed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should act fast.

The new law provides for 360 days’ notice for an election conducted by INEC, which made the dates earlier announced by the commission invalid.

The signing of the bill into into law by President Buhari is an action that marks a huge milestone in Nigeria’s quest to consolidate its democracy.

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have been mounting pressure on Buhari to sign the bill.

According to them, the new Electoral Act represents an improvement in the Nigeria’s electoral legal framework.

The most active of the CSOs on the passage of the bill are ActionAid Nigeria, Yiaga Africa, Partners for Electoral Reform (PER), International Press Centre, Institute for Media and Society, Nigerian Women Trust Fund, The Albino Foundation, Centre for Citizens with Disability, Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), CLEEN Foundation, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC).

Others are the Nigeria Network of Non-Governmental Organisations (NNNGO),; Inclusive Friends Association (IFA), Enough is Enough; The Electoral Hub; Centre for Liberty; Take Back Nigeria Movement; International Peace and Civic Responsibility Centre (IPCRC), 100 Women Lobby Group, Women in Politics Forum, Raising New Voices, Millennials Active Citizenship Advocacy Africa and ReadyToLeadAfrica.

The CSOs said the new Electoral Act, 2022, which incorporates provisions that will enhance the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral process, signifies a new era in the history of elections in the country.

More importantly, the new Electoral Act, they added, symbolises the commitment of Nigerians to remain consistent in the demand for credible, free, inclusive, transparent and fair elections.

“We, as civil societies commend the president for fulfilling his promise of assenting to the Electoral Bill. We also commend the National Assembly for their responsiveness in ensuring the Bill substantially reflects the will of the Nigerian people and for transmitting same to the president upon the citizens demands as laid back in January 2022.

“We commend and congratulate Nigerians for their active participation and vigilance in engaging the electoral reform process since inception. Civil Society Organisations, and the Media deserve special commendation for their steadfastness, resilience and sustaining the pressure for successful completion of the electoral reform process. We also acknowledge the contributions of the development partners as well as other stakeholders that have consistently provided support towards the electoral reform process.

“Among other important provisions, this Electoral Act reviews timelines for election activities. For instance, the new Act requires the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a notice of election not later than 360 days to the next general election. We call on INEC to as a matter of urgency issue a notice of election and announce new dates for the 2023 general elections,” the CSOs said.

“The CSOs call on the National Assembly to ensure gazetted copies of the Electoral Act 2022 are available to the citizens and election stakeholders in a timely manner. We note that a delay in this will further reduce the opportunities for the citizens and the stakeholders to sufficiently familiarise with the provisions in the new Act and support its implementation.

“This Electoral Act 2022, is a product of a consistent citizen’s actions and effective partnerships towards reforming Nigeria’s electoral process. History will reckon with this dedication towards building our electoral democracy,” they said.

Following the signing of the bill into law by Buhari, the Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC) says the action is a big achievement for the 2023 general elections.

IPAC, which is the umbrella body of all the registered political parties in Nigeria, further said with the signing of the bill, Buhari has improved the electoral legal framework for the country.

On the return of the Electoral Act to the National Assembly for more work on section 8, IPAC said it is the prerogative of the president to do that, adding that he must protect the constitution of the country.

Also, the president of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr Bitrus Pogu, expressed optimism that Nigerians will experience more transparency in the electoral process.

It is not just about the legal framework, he said, Nigerians must ensure that every provision in the Act is implemented.