Digital banking platform, NowNow Digital Systems Limited, a fast-growing fintech leading the digitisation of financial services, has been named the Best Mobile Fintech Solution in the recently concluded 2021 Leaders in Fintech Awards.

The awards which was organised by Entrepreneur Middle East, a leading market intelligence organisation that recognises the top companies, technologies and products in the global fintech market, recognised the creativity, hard work, and success of innovative Fintech companies, technologies, and products worldwide.

NowNow digital system won the award on the basis of high capacity services, which the company demonstrates with results in helping the financial services industry move forward through innovations with proven fintech solutions, through its secure and efficient lending, digital payments and security innovation.

NowNow is a comprehensive financial technology which offers a variety of services to suit diverse needs including loans, payment for bills, and mobile top up, among others.

The team worked relentlessly to carefully create for its consumers a dynamic ecosystem of experiences within and beyond mobility.

The award came at a time NowNow upgraded and improved on its scalable services to help the banked and the unbanked of all sizes in innovating and secured solutions, whereby creating the largest fintech ecosystem in Africa

The award is a way to honour technology companies that are revolutionising the industries and spanning digital banking, personal finance, lending, payments and investments.

The company is thrilled with the 2021 Leaders in Fintech Award which honoured and recognised its innovative technology solutions, with the Best Mobile Fintech Solution Award,

ADVERTISEMENT

It said it was a clear testament to how much NowNow product resonates with the consumers, enterprises and agents in pushing the boundaries on the future of the economy.

LEADERSHIP reports that NowNow Nigeria is a mobile payment solution whose mission is innovating and creating the largest fintech ecosystem in Africa.

NowNow seeks to bridge the gap between the banked and unbanked and to see that the use of cash and leather wallets are completely eliminated.

The platform is advocating and re-enforcing the need to use e-wallets as the wallet for the future.