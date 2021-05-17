A former board member of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Senator Binta Masi Garba, has said the financial reports of the NPA was littered with discrepancies under suspended managing director, Hadiza Bala Usman.

Garba, who was appointed into the board of NPA in March 2020, said her observations of these discrepancies made the then chairman to orchestrate her removal from the board in January, 2021.

Garba, who represented Adamawa North Senatorial District, between 2015 and 2019, said in a statement that “Before my removal, I was not comfortable with the way the board and the NPA were run. I consistently expressed my discomfort and displeasure with the way the then managing director was running the place and this, I have no iota of doubt in my mind made her to orchestrate my removal from the board.

“Note, I was removed without the knowledge of the supervising ministry/minister of transportation, which was very uncommon.

“My observations and complaints with the suspended NPA managing director were more with the financial statements of NPA and I worried that if she continued so, there would certainly be trouble and her sudden removal (suspension) would be inevitable,” she said.