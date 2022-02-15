President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mohammed Bello-Koko as the substantive managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

He replaces Hadiza Bala Usman, who was suspended from the position in May, 2021 by the federal government as part of moves to “Allow an independent audit of the accounts and remittances of the agency.”

In a press statement by the director of press and PR, federal ministry of transportation, Eric Ojiekwe, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP, the appointment takes immediate effect

According to the statement, “The President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko as the substantive Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Prior to this appointment, Mr. Koko was the Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Authority.”

“This appointment takes immediate effect.”

ADVERTISEMENT