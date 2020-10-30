Newly-appointed chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Alhaji Nasir Isa Kwarra has called for the cooperation of all in order to deliver the mandate of the commission.

Kwarra, who made the call when he resumed duty after his inauguration at the commission, in Abuja, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for finding him worthy of the noble position.

He commended the outgoing acting chairman of NPC, Dr Eyitayo Oyetunji, for holding fort and working round the clock to make sure the commission delivered on its mandate despite the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the entire globe.

Kwarra said, “I have absolute confidence that we have what it takes to move the Commission forward. I urge us all to continue to work with one another as a cohesive family unit that we have always been.

“Let me reassure Mr president of the Commission’s readiness to carry out its statutory mandate of providing the country with accurate and reliable data for socio-economic developmental purposes through censuses, surveys and vital registration.

“This is a new dawn for the Commission and we have to change a lot of ways things are done. The Commission has to be restructured and reorganised. This obviously calls for the cooperation of all, given the enormous amount of work that lies ahead of us. Indeed, this National assignment is daunting, but not insurmountable.

“We have the full complement of all members of the Commission, which Comprises a diverse array of experienced technocrats, bureaucrats, professionals and academicians who are ever ready to provide the much needed policy drive to move the Commission forward. Certainly with purposeful leadership,” he said.

He noted that he going to set the entire operation of the Commission on a pedestal of digitalization, starting with the National Population and Housing Census and the registration of Vital events (Births and deaths).

NPC boss added that it is sad that the total percentage coverage of Birth Registration Nationally is a little over 60%. We need to put in motion machinery for improvement on Birth Registration coverage nationwide so that by the 10″ of August of 2020, we will have more to celebrate on Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CVRS) day.

He commend the old Commissioners and the director-general and the entire staff for their sustained efforts towards the completion of the Phase-10 Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD).

Those inaugurated as Commissioners were Ali Silas Agara Nasarawa; Mohammed Chiso A. Dottoji Sokoto; Gidado Razak Folorunso Kwara; Ibrahim Mohammed Bauchi; Hon. Joseph Kwali Shazin FCT;

Others, Ajayi Ayodeji Sunday Ekiti; Garba A. G. Zakar Jigawa; Mai Aliyu Muhammad Yobe; Muhammad Muttaka Rini Zamfara; Hon. Engr. Bala Almu Banya Katsina; and Mrs. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin Lagos.

Ernest Nzor