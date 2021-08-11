The National Population Commission (NPC) has lamented the low rate of child digital identity registration across the country.

The Chairman of NPC, Hon Nasir Isa Kwarra, while addressing newsmen on the occasion of celebrating the 2021 Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) Day with the theme: ‘Leadership for an Essential Service: building resilient civil registration and vital statistics system in Africa that provide innovative, integrated and decentralized service for the post Covid-19 period’ in Abuja yesterday.

The NPC boss said that despite the 4011 registration centers spread across 774 local government areas of the country, parents are yet to turn up their wards for registration adding that the out break of COVID-19 has further weakened the registration system in Nigeria and many other African countries.

“Currently 43% of under-5 children are registered at birth and not more that 10% of deaths are registered in Nigeria, so we are calling on parents to ensure that they register their children after child birth and those who have not yet registered to do so’’.

“Nigerians need to know that vital registration is not only important to the individual to achieve a full legal status, it is equally a significant veritable source of statistical data for effective planning and sustainable national development “ he said.

According to the UNICEF’s Chief of Child Protection, Ibrahim Sesay said that the UNICEF will further support the NPC and other civil registration ecosystems stakeholders efforts to establish a solid base and implementation of digital ID system in Nigeria.

“Our vision is to register about 25 million children at birth in all the health facilities between 2021 and 2024/25 respectively at the state and community levels“ he said.