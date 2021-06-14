A member representing Ovia federal constituency at the National Assembly, Hon Dennis Idahosa yesterday said plans were underway to restore electricity supply to over 70 communities in his constituency.

Advertisements





The lawmaker who was elated over the approval of his proposal to the Nigerian Petroleum Development Commission (NPDC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), said the electrification project would bring succour to over 100, 000 families in the affected communities.

Idahosa, who stated this in his mid-term report to members of his constituency, reiterated his promise to fulfill all his electioneering campaign just as he expressed appreciation to his constituents for entrusting him with their mandate.

He said, “During my electioneering campaign I went to Ogede and Oduna wards which consist of over 70 communities, I was shocked to discover that the communities have been in total darkness for 5 years. I was compelled to do all it takes to restore electricity back to the area.”

“The good news is that I have been able to get NPDC to restore electricity to the affected communities and the project has been re-awarded. For me, this is not just politics, it is my love for humanity, I made promise that my mission is to emancipate Ovia people, I would do whatever it takes to fulfill them and this electricity project is a major one and I’m going to dedicate it to the glory of God.’’

According to the lawmaker, some of the communities to benefit include Gelelege, Igbine, Urokpokpo, Gelegele, Ukoro among others.