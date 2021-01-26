Adamawa United’s miserable run in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season continued with a 2-1 defeat at home to Enyimba, yesterday.

The Peoples Elephant who will be locking horns with Rivers United in Confederation Cup tie next month took the game to their opponents from the first blast of the whistle shooting into the lead in the 8th minute thanks to Anayo Iwuala.

Imo Obot doubled the lead in the 32nd minute and the Aba held on tenaciously to their lead till the end of the first half.

ADVERTISEMENT

Homers Adamawa did not however go to sleep as they mounted pressure with a view to turning the table. Idris Abubakar successfully converted a penalty in the 62nd minute thus reducing the lead by half, but Enyimba maintained the tempo to the end of the match to pocket the three points at stake.

Last Sunday Heartland survived an initial scare to earn three points at the expense of hard fighting Akwa United.

The Fidelis Ilechukwu tutored side were handed baptism of fire in the 34th minute of the match as the visitors shot into the lead thanks to MFon Udoh.

The homers’ effort aimed at ensuring parity before the end of the first half failed. The much needed opportunity however came when Samuel Nnoshiri converted a penalty for the Nazi Millionaires in the 52nd minute with Nduka Pascal finally grabbing the winning goal 10 minutes to the end of the encounter