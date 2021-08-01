Akwa United will have their eyes set on the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) title when they host MFM FC, in what promises to be a mouth-watering Match day- 37 encounter at the Nest of Champions Stadium in Uyo today.

A point is all Akwa United needs to claim their first league title since the club was founded 25 years ago.

The Coach Kennedy Boboye tutored side have lost only four games this season, which is the best record in the league.

Akwa United will want to finish the season unbeaten at home, as this will be their last game in Uyo.

In other week 37 matches, Kano Pillars will host Wikki Tourist at the Sani Abacha Stadium, as Nasarawa United continues their push for continental football against Enugu Rangers in Lafia.

Enyimba will welcome Sunshine Stars, while Lobi Stars will keep a date with Rivers United in Port Harcourt.

Warri Wolves will aim to claim maximum points at home as they battle Heartland of Owerri in Warri, Abia Warriors will be away to Katsina United.

Kwara United will be guests of Adamawa United in Yola, Jigawa Golden Stars will host Ifeanyi Uba, while Akwa Starlets travel to Jos to face Plateau United.

The NPFL game week 37 fixtures will all take centre stage at 4 pm today.