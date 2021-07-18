Leaders Akwa United’s title bid will be put to huge test when they battle third-placed Rivers United In the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match-day 33 at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Ports Harcourt today.

Standings with five massive points after 32 rounds of matches, the Promise Keepers are chasing what would be their first-ever league title and they will have to replicate the type of form which saw them record three wins, nine draws with just four loses in their previous 16 away games this campaign, picking up 18 points on the road.

The Promise Keepers recorded a resounding 3-0 victory over Rivers United in the reverse fixture in Uyo with Mfon Udoh, Charles Atshimene and Morice Chukwu (now with Rivers United) all scoring on that occasion.

Both teams have met 15 times at the top level, with the Pride of Rivers having a narrow lead with seven wins, Akwa United six victories while two of those games ended in draws.

In their previous 16 away games, Akwa United have scored 12 and conceded the same number of goals. Coach Boboye has selected his best legs for the crucial game and victory on Sunday will move the Promise Keepers closer to their first-ever league title in the 24 year history of the club.

Coach of Akwa United Kennedy Boboye, wants his coach players to approach the game with the same fighting spirit which gave them good results in previous games.

“The match against Rivers United will be a tough one and I want us to go there and fight for the maximum points. I’m very positive that we will get a good result on Sunday but we need to be committed one hundred percent throughout the match.

“The match against Rivers United is probably the biggest game in the league this weekend and we cannot afford to let ourselves down. People are talking about us topping the table but we know that for us to maintain our lead, we have to win games like this, so we will go out there and give our all while hoping for a positive result” says Boboye who has won the league both as a player (for Dolphins, now Rivers United) and as a coach with Plateau United.