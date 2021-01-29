ADVERTISEMENT

By Olawale Ayeni Abuja

The chairman of Bauchi State Football Association (BAFA) Patrick Pascal, said the state FA won’t allow anyone to breach the COVID-19 protocols at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, the home ground of Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Wikki Tourists FC.

The Bauchi FA boss, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Friday, debunked the allegation that COVID-19 protocol, which was set by the federal government and the Nigeria Football Federations (NFF) was breached in the NPFL’s match involving Adamawa United against Enyimba, which ended 2-1, and Wikki Tourists’ 2-0 over Jigawa Golden Stars.

“There were four teams and they came with their contingents, so, where did we break the protocols? Our stadium is 15,000 sitting capacity, it’s not big but we didn’t break the COVID-19 protocols” he said.

“When you watched the match, did you see anybody sitting at the four stands in the stadium? The people you saw were the media, Wikki Tourists and Jigawa Golden Stars players and their contingents, who were not playing during the Enyimba game”.

Pascal, who is also the Super Eagles team coordinator, stated that the State FA carries out regular COVID-19 tests on all the players and officials before the kickoff of NPFL matches.

“We are 100 percent compliant to the COVID-19 protocols. Have you heard of any case in Bauchi? We monitor the team every time including their training and we try as much as possible to ensure that we adhere to the federal government’s directives. We test our players before every match,” he concluded.