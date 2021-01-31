BY OLAWALE AYENI, Abuja

Match Day Seven actions of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) spread across the country at the weekend with Plateau United ending Nasarawa United’s unbeaten start to the campaign with a 1-0 home win on Friday.

The rest of the fixtures will take place today, including a delicately-poised schedule at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, where Dakkada will be hop- ing to rediscover their groove when they play hosts to Warri Wolves, to whom they have never lost.

Warri Wolves were winless in their last two outings while their hosts, Dakkada, have gone an extra match without savouring a win.

Elsewhere, Rivers United will secure first position on the NPFL table with a win over Adamawa United today.

The Pride of Rivers are cur- rently two points behind Nasarawa United, and will need all three points to overtake table toppers Nasarawa United. Technical adviser Stan- ley Eguma is likely to make changes to the side that lost to Kano Pillars 0-1 on Wednesday.

Adamawa United coach Just in Madugu may have been impressed by the performance of his players in their 1-2 loss to Enyimba on Matchday 6.

Meanwhile, a brilliant header from Ndifreke Effiong in the 29th minute was enough for Akwa United to secure their second win of the season against Kano Pillars yesterday.

The Promise Keepers came

close to taking the lead in the 6th minute when Ndifreke Ef- fiong met Etboy Akpan’s cross with a good header only for the ball to fly just over the bar.

Ubong Friday, Saidu Salisu, and Effiong all came close to giving Akwa United the lead before the breakthrough fi- nally arrived in the 29th minute.

It wasn’t the kind of afternoon Pillars would love to remember as they found it difficult to create chances and also failed to move top of the log.

Pillars remain 6th while Akwa United still outside the top half of the log.