By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

After contrasting starts to the season, Dakkada and Sunshine Stars will face off in one of nine matches scheduled for Match Day Six of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) at the Nest of Champions in Uyo.

Fuad Ekelejuoti scored with virtually the last kick of the encounter to cancel out a first half strike by Femi Ajayi and deny Dakkada an away victory in an entertaining 1-1 draw on the occasion of the only previous top flight meeting between these sides on December 29, 2019.

Dakkada who appear to have hit a bit of a sticky patch at the moment after their rather momentous start to the season were left completely disillusioned after a late penalty was awarded to Lobi Stars for an infringement that appeared on video replays to have been committed outside the box through which Austin Ogunye scored to gift Lobi a 2-1 home win last Sunday.

Available records tell tales of Dakkada’s incessant goal-scoring exploits. The Uyo-based side have scored at least a goal in all of their matches since a goalless draw at Akwa United on the opening day of the season and bookmakers will slash the odds on that trend continuing tomorrow.

Although Sunshine Stars are two points better off at this point of the season than they were last term but boss Gbenga Ogunbote would be particularly worried about the barren return of his side on their travels. The Akure Gunners have yet to bag a point or score a goal on their away trips this campaign. In point of fact, you will have to go as far back as February 16, 2020 for the last time Sunshine Stars found the back of the net in an NPFL away match – a 3-1 loss at FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

Meanwhile Adamawa United and Enyimba will be played on Monday January 25 at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi, it has been announced.

The match, initially scheduled for Adamawa’s makeshift home ground, the Pantami Stadium in Gombe has been moved to the neighbouring stadium in Bauchi to ease broadcasting logistics.

The new arrangement also entails that the fixture will kickoff off at 3pm, after which Wikki Tourists host Jigawa Golden Stars at the same venue.