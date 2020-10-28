By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Rangers International of Enugu will today begin camping ahead of the commencement of the 2020/21 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

After an emergency meeting on Monday, the management fixed Wednesday, October 28, 2020 as the official resumption date for all players retained and recruited by the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

General Manager of the seven-time league champions, Prince Davidson Owumi, said yesterday that all the players were expected back in camp on or before Wednesday, October 28, 2020, warning that there will be consequences for any player that failed to resume on the said date.

“Our players were earlier instructed to resume last week but for the #EndSARS protests and the subsequent hijacking of the peaceful process, led to deferring the resumption to this new date”.

“I believe the players will abide by this new directive as most roads are clear for travelling”.

“We need to kick-start the pre-season activities as a team even when we are encouraged by the number of those that have returned. There will be consequences for any player that fails to hit the camp on the fixed date, I can assure you on that,” stated the former NPL boss.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) in conjunction with the League Management Company (LMC), last week, fixed November 15, 2020 for the start of hostilities in the 2020/2021 NPFL season and teams have started preparing in earnest for the contest.