By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Enyimba of Aba secured a second straight Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) win to move up to second as Tosin Omoyele scored a decisive goal on the stroke of half-time to beat Katsina United yesterday.

League leaders, Rivers United beat Adamawa United 1-0 at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt to maintain their lead on the log with a superior goals difference. Both Rivers Utd and Enyimba are on equal 15 points but the Port Harcourt club have superior goals difference of +4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Sunshine Stars of Akure put up an impressive performance to beat Rangers 3-1 in their NPFL matchday7 encounter at the Akure Township Stadium.

The home team took the lead in the 24th minute following a close range finish by Sadeeq Yusuf.

Fuad Ekelojuoti doubled Gbenga Ogunbote side’s lead 10 minutes later, slotting the ball home after he was teed up by Chinedu Udechukwu.

Godspower Aniefiok reduced the deficit for Rangers nodding home substitute Dauda Madaki’s freekick, but four minutes later, Udechukwu powered home a beautiful free-kick to put the game beyond the visitors.

MFM were held to a 0-0 draw by Kwara United at the Agege Stadium, just as Lobi Stars and Abia Warriors also battled to a goalless draw in Makurdi.

FC IfeanyiUbah pip Wikki Tourists 1-0 in Nnewi, while Jigawa Golden Stars edge Heartland 2-1 in their NPFL matchday7 tie.

FULL RESULTS

Enyimba 1-0 Katsina Utd

Rivers Utd 1-0 Adamawa Utd

MFM 0 -0 Kwara Utd

Lobi 0-0 Abia Warriors

Sunshine Stars 3-1 Rangers

Dakkada 2-0 Wolves

Jigawa GS 2-1 Heartland

FC Ifeanyiubah 1-0 Wikki