Enyimba FC and Rivers United will come toe-to-toe in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in Sunday’s Match-day 31 at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba.

The People’s Elephant seems to have dropped some valuable points at home in recent games while Rivers United is gradually hitting their top form.

In the reverse fixture played in May at the Adoke Amaisimaka stadium in Port-Harcourt, Rivers United defeated eight times NPFL champions Enyimba 1-0.

Against all odds, Enyimba continued their recent poor form at home when they were held 1-1 by Warri Wolves in Aba on Wednesday while Rivers United dismissed Plateau United 3-1 in Port Harcourt with some real swagger. Those two results now mean that Rivers United are in fourth, one place and one point above Enyimba.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Rivers United head coach Stanley Eguma, maintained that playing against Enyimba in Aba is always a difficult task but they primed to get maximum points in the game.

“It’s a big game and you know it’s a rival team, rival opponent.Enyimba/Rivers United anyday anytime is a cracker and it’s a game that both teams know each other very well and pride is at stake, Eguma told club media.

“So I think not only the 3 points, pride is at stake and we hope we are going to give a good account of ourselves to ensure we don’t drop points in Aba,’ he said.”

Meanwhile, four-times NPFL champions, Kano Pillars would lock horns against visiting Lobi Stars at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Plateau United would be out to end league leaders Awka United 12 games unbeaten run at the New Jos Stadium while Nasaraw United will seek redemption against not inform Jigawa Golden Stars in Lafia.

Kastina United and FC Ifeanyi Ubah will clash at the Muhammedu Dikko Stadium, as relegation-bound Adamawa United would host MFM at the Pantanmi Stadium in Gombe.

Dakkada FC are set to seek maximum points on the road when they tango Wikki Tourists FC in Bauchi, as the Ilorin Stadium will play host to Kwara United and Rangers epic battle.

Warri Wolves will be out to devour visiting Abia Warrior as Heartlands FC would map out plans to dime Sunshine Stars at the Okigwe Township Stadium.