Eunisell Limited Group Managing Director, Chika Ikenga, has applauded Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt for their impressive performance in the ongoing 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

The Port Harcourt based club are yet to lose a single game in the current NPFL season, winning five and drawing three of their first eight games of the season, which has put them on top of the NFPL log with 18 points.

The Pride of Rivers aside topping the league has also produced the top scorer so far this season in Kayode Rafiu Ishaq, who has scored seven goals in eight matches

Eunisell boss Ikenga is excited with the unbeaten runs of Rivers United, saying the club can go all the way to make its numerous fans proud at the end of the season.

According to him, the club’s impressive performance this season was not a surprise as they had come close in the previous season in the NPFL title chase.

“The performance of Rivers United at the start of this season is a follow up on their previous display from past seasons. Last season they came close to the title but missed out. This time they have started well and we as their partner are happy about this and are glad to be associated with the club’s success story so far.

“Eunisell believes that we can fashion out a partnership with Rivers United and become a winning team and that is why we have stayed with them in the long haul,” said Ikenga.

He urged the club “to keep the rich vein of form running as long as they can.”

“As a partner, we can only encourage the club, the players, coaches, officials and others working behind the scene” to keep the rich vein of form running as long as they can,” Ikenga said.

Eunisell has been a front-of-shirt partner of Rivers United for more than five years.