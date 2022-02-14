Remo Stars’ proud unbeaten run in the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season is over after a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Gombe United on Sunday in Gombe.

Ibrahim yahaya fired home with a left -footed shot with assist from Yusuf abdulazeez to condemn Coach Gbenga Ogunbote side to their first defeat of the season.

The result meant that there is no more unbeaten team in the 2021/2022 NPFL season.

River United reclaimed top spot after a 3-0 thrashing of Wikki Tourists of Bauchi in Port Harcourt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Kano Pillars’ run of form in the 2021/2022 NPFL season continued as they suffered 0-1 defeat to Plateau United at home.

A header from Sunday Anthony gave the visitors all the maximum three points on match day 12 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in Kaduna.

Kano Pillars playing home were unable to convert their many scoring chances until an infringement committed by a substitute on the part of the Sai Masu Gida boys that led to the goal at the 82nd minute of stoppage time.

The Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna venue of the explosive match saw a large crowd of supporters for both teams, with a number of plateau United players from Kaduna who had their fair share of support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supporters of the Kano Pillars including some players were disappointed with Coach Salisu Yusuf who they accused made unnecessary changes they claimed may have caused their defeat.

The situation led to Coach Yusuf being whisked away by security to avoid being attacked by the angry supporters, just as the coach of the visiting Plateau United could not be seen for post-match interview.

Recall that Kano pillars played a goalless draw at home with Remo Stars of Abeakuta at match day 10 and loss to Dakkada Fc at match day 11 before falling again at home to Plateau United at match day12.

Plateau United is now second on the league table with 24 points behind Rivers United with 25 points while Kano Pillars now trail far behind in the 14th position with 14 points.

In the midweek match of match day13, the Sai Masu Gida boys will be travelling to face Wikki Tourist of Bauchi February 16, 2022 while the Plateau United will host Shooting Stars in His.