Heartland are out of the relegation zone in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) following a 2-1 away win over MFM FC of Lagos yesterday.

The Naze Millionaires took the lead through Emmanuel Adachie spot kick in the seventh minute before Balogun Muyiwa equalised for the hosts after the break, while Jimoh Gbadamosi scored the winner for Heartland in the 53rd minute.

Kwara United also recorded a 2-1 away win against Sunshine Stars in Akure. Sunshine Stars’ Player of the Month for January Sadeeq Yusuf put the Owena Waves ahead in the 50th minute. The visitors however rallied back through goals from Issa Gata and Steven Jude.

In Makurdi, Lobi Stars extended their winless run to five matches after a 0-0 draw with Wikki Tourists. Lobi Stars are ninth on the log while Wikki are 12th.

Rangers moved 3rd on the table after a narrow 1-0 win over Warri Wolves, thanks to a Christian Nnaji first half goal. The defeat leaves Wolves in 16th position, one point off relegation places.

In Uyo, Akwa United continued its resurgence after outclassing Katsina United 3-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium. A brace from Ndifreke Effiong and Atshimene Charles ensured that the Promise Keepers moved into fifth on the log.

Still in Uyo, Dakadda FC returned to winning ways after edging Abia Warriors 2-1. Dakadda’s goals were scored by Aniekan Ekpe (penalty) and Kokoete Udo while Abia Warriors’ goal was scored by Fatai Abdulahhi.

Jigawa Golden Stars also beat Adamawa United 1-0 courtesy of Abdullahi Musa Lala’s 50th minute strike.

League leaders, Enyimba on Saturday stretched its lead at the top of the table to six points after a 2-1 win over Plateau United.

Tosin Omoyele scored a 1st half brace for the People’s Elephant while Moses Effiong got the consolation for Plateau United. Enyimba have now won four straight matches in the NPFL.

SUNDAY

Akwa Utd 3-0 Katsina Utd

Jigawa GS 1-0 Adamawa Utd

MFM 1-2 Heartland

Lobi 0-0 Wikki

Sunshine Stars 1-2 Kwara Utd

Rangers 1-0 Wolves

SATURDAY

Enyimba 2-1 Plateau United

TODAY

FC Ifeanyi Ubah v Kano Pillars – 2pm

Rivers United v Nasarawa United – 4pm