NPFL strugglers Heartland FC of Owerri and MFM FC, will hope to swim out of relegation waters as both teams clash in a highly anticipated match week 19 encounter, at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

Heartland currently occupy the 18th position,while MFM are rooted at the bottom of the table. Both sides will be desperate to take all 3 points,if they hope to avoid relegation at the end of the campaign.

In today’s other matches,Abia Warriors will welcome Katsina United at home It’s interesting to note that both sides are not completely out of the relegation fight as Katsina United, currently have 20 points, just a point below Abia Warriors.A victory for any of these teams will be a big boost to enable them extend the gap between them and other teams in the relegation zone.

Lobi Stars will have their hands full, as they travel to the South East to face high flying Rangers International of Enugu in another week 19 encounter. Enugu Rangers are currently on the 3rd position,and a win for the Flying Antelopes will be key in their push for continental football next season.

On the other hand Lobi Stars of Makurdi after having a string of poor performances,in the league has sacked Eddy Dombraye as the technical adviser of the team.

The club’s Vice Chairman Tama Aondofa announced the dissolution of the Dombraye-led technical crew, after their 1-2 home defeat to Abia Warriors in the NPFL matchday 18 clash at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi.

