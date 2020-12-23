By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Ahead of December 27 kicks off date for 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season, a member of the executive committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and chairman of Referees Committee, Sharif Inuwa, has charged the referees to give their best during matches to ensure that the league produce a worthy champion.

He said NFF and the League Management Company (LMC) are determined to have a great season that will relaunch the country’s clubs back to the continental competitions next season.

He attributed Nigerian clubs woeful performances in the ongoing CAF Champion League and Confederation Cup to the devastated effect of COVID-19 pandemic which swept across the globe.

He said the first step to avoid the repeat of such dismal performance in continental competitions next season is for referees to be at their best in any given match in NPFL.

He maintained that the referees must eschew worthless sentiment like home advantage but ensure that the better club wins the match regardless of where it is played.

“I have instructed my referees to carve out a niche for themselves in this season which will kick-off on Sunday the 27th day of this month by being firm and fair with their decisions”.

Inuwa, who is also the Kano State FA chairman, however called on clubs’ managers and State FAs to join forces with the NFF and the LMC to organize a quality league by ensuring the security of the referees at their various venues.

He warned that even as the NFF will sanction any erring referee, club officials and or state FAs that fail in their responsibility will also face sanction.