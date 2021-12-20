Imo State House of Assembly deputy speaker, Amara Iwuanyanwu, has commended Heartland FC after a 3-3 home draw against Nasarawa United in their opening match of the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), saying it was not a bad start.

He said the match against United was a difficult one against a very strong opposition.

He noted that Nasarawa is one of the strongest sides in the NPFL and they proved that much with their performance last season.

Nasarawa, it should be noted, finished runners up in the FA Cup last term and missed the league on the very last day.

Iwuanyanwu stressed that scoring three goals in the league opener shows Heartland has a solid team, even as he thanked Governor Hope Uzodimma for motivating the team ahead of the very first game.

It should be noted that Governor Uzodimma had on Friday unveiled the team’s new jerseys and assured the players of total support.

“Starting with a thrilling 3-3 draw against Nasarawa is fine. I want to say a big thank you to our governor, Hope Uzodimma for his support. He charged the team to go all out when he met us on Friday to unveil our new jerseys. The players also deserve a pat on the back. We also appreciate the support of the fans. This is a clear sign that we are in for a fine run this term,” Iwuanyanwu who oversees the team stated.