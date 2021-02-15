BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

As the 2020/21 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season continues to gather momentum, former champions Kano Pillars humbled MFM FC of Lagos 1-0 in their matchday10 clash at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna yesterday to move to third position on log with 20points and one-point behind of league leaders, Kwara United, who are on 21 points after 10 round of matches.

The first 45 minutes of the match ended goalless as all attempts by both teams did not yield any results despite the concerted efforts of the players.

Umar Hassan scored the only goal of the match to handover all the three maximum points of the clash to Pillars. Hassan hit the winning goal in the 95 minute.

Speaking after the match, Kano Pillars coach Emmanuel Soccio expressed satisfaction with his players even though he said it could have been better should his boys converted many scoring chances.

Meanwhile, Kwara United moved to the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football League after thrashing Dakkada 3-0 at the Ilorin Township Stadium yesterday.

Wasiu Alalade, Michael Ohanu and Alao Danbani were on target for Kwara United in the game.

In Lafia, Akwa United also conceded a late goal as they went down to a 2-1 defeat against Nasarawa United.

Adamu Hassan put Nasarawa United ahead in the 56th minute, while Ndifreke Effiong restored parity for the visitors seven minutes later. Ebuka Anaekwe netted the winning goal for the hosts three minutes into stoppage time.

At the Pantami Stadium, Adamawa United and FC IfeanyiUbah battled to a 1-1 draw.

Idris Abubakar scored the curtain raiser for Adamawa United, while Christian Molokwu equalised for the away side from the spot 11 minutes from time.

Katsina United defeated Jigawa Golden Stars 1-0 courtesy of 40th minute strike.

FULL RESULTS

Nasarawa Utd 2-1 Akwa Utd

Katsina Utd 1-0 Jigawa GS

Adamawa Utd 1-1 FC Ifeanyiubah

Kano Pillars 1-0 MFM

Wikki 0-0 Sunshine Stars

Kwara Utd 3-0 Dakkada