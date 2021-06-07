Kano Pillars edged out Enyimba 2-1 to return to the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football League with a commanding 48 points from 25 games.

Akwa United dropped to second position following a 2-2 draw against Wikki Tourists at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

Elsewhere, Kwara United continued their title push with a 3-0 thrashing of Jigawa Golden Stars in Ilorin.

Plateau United and Lobi Stars recorded away wins against Adamawa United and Dakkada FC.

In the oriental derby, Abia Warriors and FC Ifeanyiubah battled to a 1-1 draw at the Okigwe Township.

The game between Heartland and Rivers United ended in a 2-2 draw.

At the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina United boosted their survival hopes with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Nasarawa United.

FULL RESULTS

Kano Pillars 2-1 Enyimba

Adamawa United 0-2 Plateau United

Kwara United 3-0 Jigawa Golden Stars

Abia Warriors 1-1 FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Dakkada FC 0-1 Lobi Stars

Wikki tourist 2-2 Akwa United

Heartland 2-2 Rivers United

Warri Wolves 2-1 Sunshine Stars

Katsina 2-1 Nasarawa