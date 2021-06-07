Kano Pillars edged out Enyimba 2-1 to return to the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football League with a commanding 48 points from 25 games.
Akwa United dropped to second position following a 2-2 draw against Wikki Tourists at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.
Elsewhere, Kwara United continued their title push with a 3-0 thrashing of Jigawa Golden Stars in Ilorin.
Plateau United and Lobi Stars recorded away wins against Adamawa United and Dakkada FC.
In the oriental derby, Abia Warriors and FC Ifeanyiubah battled to a 1-1 draw at the Okigwe Township.
The game between Heartland and Rivers United ended in a 2-2 draw.
At the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina United boosted their survival hopes with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Nasarawa United.
FULL RESULTS
Kano Pillars 2-1 Enyimba
Adamawa United 0-2 Plateau United
Kwara United 3-0 Jigawa Golden Stars
Abia Warriors 1-1 FC Ifeanyi Ubah
Dakkada FC 0-1 Lobi Stars
Wikki tourist 2-2 Akwa United
Heartland 2-2 Rivers United
Warri Wolves 2-1 Sunshine Stars
Katsina 2-1 Nasarawa