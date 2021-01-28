BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN,Kaduna

Kano Pillars strengthened their position in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to top five following a slim victory over visiting Rivers United at Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna, yesterday.

Kano Pillars scored the only goal of the match in the 19th minute through Nyima Nekabari Nwagua and held on to their lead despite playing with one man down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abbas Rabiu was handed a red card by the Centre Referee after a second booking.

Speaking after the match, Rivers United coach, Stanley Eguma said it wasn’t a bad game but his boys were careless in taking their chances. He promised to correct the lapses in their subsequent matches.

On his part, Kano Pillars Coach, Emmanuel Soccia, said he is very happy with his players despite playing one man down.

He assured that their next match against Akwa United away on Saturday will be another victory for the team.