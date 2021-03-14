By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Leaders Kwara United will today seek to end an 8-year winless run against Heartland FC of Owerri in their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) week 15 match at the Ilorin Stadium.

The last time Heartland visited Ilorin was on December 15, 2019 when Christian Pyagbara’s 60th minute goal condemned the Harmony Boys to a painful defeat.

But Fidelis Ilechukwu and his wards will be facing a difficult task against a rejuvenated Kwara United side which has been superb so far this season in the Nigerian topflight.

Both teams have met 14 times in competitive games with the Naze Millionaires winning 8 while the Harmo- ny Boys have 5 wins, as the remaining game ended in draw.

Meanwhile, Lobi Stars will be out to return to winning ways when they lock horns against Plateau United in a northern derby at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi, just a few days after the sack of Mike Idoko as club chairman.

Jigawa Golden star host Awka United in Kaduna, as Enyimba will seek to continue their impressive form against MFM in Lagos.

Ifeanyi Ubah set up a titanic battle with Rivers United while Sunshine Stars will look forward to shine over visiting Nasar- awa United in Akure.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, Dakkada FC and Katsina United go toe-to-toe, while 2016 NPFL champions Rangers will set ambush as against bottom placed Adamawa United In Enugu.

Abia Warriors will host inform Kano Pillars In Aba as Warri Wolves will be out to attempt to devour Wikki Tourists in Bauchi.