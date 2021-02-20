By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Ahead of tomorrow’s Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday11 clash between Kwara United and Rangers International of Enugu, Coach Abdullahi Biffo of Kwara United, said his team would be going out to take maximum points when they battle in Enugu.

Biffo and his men will be going into this battle with boosted morale having won their last game convincingly against Dakkada FC which sent them to the top of the table, while Rangers will be seeking redemption against Kwara United after losing their last game away at Abia Warriors.

In history, Enugu Rangers and Kwara United have met 16 times in competitive football matches with the Flying Antelopes winning 8, while the Ilorin based club has 5 victories and the remaining 3 encounters ended in draws.

Kwara United’s last visit to Enugu was on May 8, 2019, with Felix Ogbuke scoring the 79th-minute goal that condemned the Harmony Boys to a painful defeat.

Biffo is aware of the fact that Kwara United have never beaten Enugu Rangers at the Cathedral stadium, but he is optimistic that his wards will get a good result tomorrow.

“Thanks to God for protecting us from Ilorin to Enugu and I also want to thank all Kwarans for the maximum support we are getting from everyone,” Biffo told the club media.

“We are here in Enugu to continue from where we stopped against Dakkada, and by God’s grace, we are going to get the three maximum points”.

After the game against Enugu Rangers this Sunday, Kwara United will return back to Ilorin for double home ties against Abia Warriors and Warri Wolves.