Kwara United Football Club’s match against Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan today, at the main-bowl of the Kwara State Stadium Complex , Ilorin will hold under lock and key.

This is in line with the directives of the League Management Company (LMC), after some fans were judged to have encroached onto the technical area/field of play, in the Kwara United last home game against Rivers United.

Kwara United was fined for the encroachment, and asked to play their home match vs 3SC behind closed doors (without fans).

Kwara United Football Club defeated Rivers United Football Club 2-1 in the Matchday 26 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) encounter, to break a long time jinx against the Port Harcourt based club.

The club has therefore, asked all it’s fans, supporters and spectators to stay away from the stadium tomorrow, and pray for the success of the team against the visiting 3SC.

Kwara United chairman, KumbiTitiloye, said “we are a disciplined club, and that is why we need to comply with the ruling that we have to play the Shooting Stars Sports Club match under lock and key.

“It’s a difficult decision to accept, this is because the fans and supporters are part of our strength and inspiration whenever we play at home. We will miss them against Oluyole Warriors.

“We urge them to please take it in good faith, especially as it’s only one match. We need their prayers, to assist to come good against 3SC.