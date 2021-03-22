ADVERTISEMENT

Kwara United reclaimed top spot in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after a demolition of Adamawa United in Ilorin yesterday.

Stephen Jude bagged a hat-trick and a brace by Michael Ohanu secured a memorable win for the home team. Kwara United now top the standings with 30 points from 17 points.

Kano Pillars moved to second position on the table following a 2-1 away win against Wikki Tourists.

At the Agege Stadium, Akwa United also beat their hosts MFM 2-1. Mfon Udoh puts Akwa United in front courtesy of an assist from Ikechukwu Nwani two minutes from break. While in Makurdi, Lobi Stars thrashed Rivers United 4-1.