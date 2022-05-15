The League Management Company (LMC) and Bitnob, a leading financial technology company have reached an understanding for the sponsorship of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), owners of the NPFL, issued the license to organise and regulate the top tier league to the LMC for the purpose of organising and promoting the league to meet global technical and commercial standards.

Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the LMC said the two parties will meet on Tuesday, May 17 at Radisson Blu Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos State to officially unveil the partnership and make public important details of the relationship.

Dikko said negotiation for the partnership was painstaking to ensure that Bitnob and the NPFL will have a mutually beneficial alliance to project the Fintech brand through the domestic league.

Bitnob, a company that provides payments solutions for individuals and businesses will be partnering the league as an Elite Sponsor in the Financial Technology category.