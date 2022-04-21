Lobi Stars moved out of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) relegation zone with a vital 2-1 win against Gombe United at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi on Wednesday.

Endurance Ebedebiri and Chinonso Okonkwo were on target for Lobi, while Almeen Almeen scored for Gombe United.

The victory moved the Coach Baba Ganero-led side to 16th spot, one step above relegation line with 26 points from 24 matches.

Katsina United also boosted their fight for survival with a 3-1 win over 3SC of Ibadan at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium during the midweek matches.

Madaki Alkali Dauda opened the scoring for the hosts in the 34th minute of the encounter before Sochima Elum equalised for the visitors in the 53rd minute.

The hosts regained the lead six minutes later with Dauda firing home from the penalty spot.

Aliyu Musa made the points save with the third goal for Katsina United on the dot of 90 minutes.

In Kaduna, Niger Tornadoes picked all the three maximum points against Enugu Rangers with a 2:1 win.

Segun Alebiosu drew the first blood in the 32nd minute of the first half and all efforts by the visitors to equalise failed to yield result at the end of the first half.

At the resumed hostility, kenechukwu Agwu in the 54th minute capitalized on a silly mistake from Tornadoes’ goalkeeper to draw Rangers level.

Musa Wakili however netted the winning goal for Tornadoes eight minutes from time.

Speaking after the match, head coach of the Enugu Rangers, Abdu Maikaba, said Tornadoes deserved their victory judging from their play even as he pointed out that the pitch did not favour his side’s style of play.

On his part, Tornadoes head coach, Abubakar Mohammed Bala, expressed satisfaction with his boys whom he said played according to instructions.

Meanwhile, Remo Stars were in imperious form on matchday24 as they thrashed Dakkada 4-1 in their encounter in Ikenne.

Tolulope Ojo, Qudus Akanni, Andy Okpe and Sikiru Alimi got the goals for Remo Stars.

Etido Dan scored Dakkada’s only goal of the game.

FULL RESULTS

Lobi 2-1 Gombe Utd

Katsina Utd 3-1 3SC

Tornadoes 2-1 Rangers

Kwara Utd 1-1 Abia Warriors

Remo Stars 4-1 Dakkadaa