By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

As the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) enters Match-day two this weekend with mouth-watering encounters after opening games produced a total of 19 goals, 1 away win, 7 home wins, and 2 draws.

After going down to FC Ifeanyi Ubah in their league tie, Lobi Stars are poised to make mincemeat of MFM at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi, to put themselves in an improved position on the league table.

MFM recorded their first victory in match Day 1 against Warri Wolves and are looking good on the log for now. A win for MFM will place them top-ranked.

Although the weekend’s glamour ties could be anywhere else the battles of the newbies are expected to serve up quite a treat when Dakkada welcomes northwestern visitors, Jigawa Golden Stars to the Nest of Champions in Uyo.

Dakkada FC has begun this season as they did the last, with a 0-0 draw away to neighbours, Akwa United, last Sunday, which mirrors their 1-1 draw away to Delta Force on the opening day of last season.

With a fully fit squad to select from, Dakkada’s Head Coach, Umar Danlami, will know that to win this fixture is to set the tone for a fruitful campaign but to not win it is to embroil themselves in angst and peril regarding their aspirations this term.

Meanwhile, Warri Wolves and Adamawa United will go up against one another in search of what will be the first win of the season for either side at the Delta State Polytechnic Stadium in Ozoro.

In other Match-day two fixtures, Akwa United will lock horns away to Enugu Rangers at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Kano Pillars will clash with Katsina United in the northern derby, as Nasarawa United be out to continue their perfect start of the season when they lace up against Heartland in Imo state.

Wikki Tourists are out in search of their first win of the season when they lock horns against not too inform Plateau United in Bauchi.

Kwara United will be put to a great test when they host eight-time NPFL champions Enyimba International at the Kwara State Stadium Ilorin.

It would be a high mountain to climb for 19th placed Sunshine Stars as they trade tackles to a well tactical organised Ifeanyi Ubah in the Akure Township Stadium Akure.