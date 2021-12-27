Kano pillars playing home at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium (ABS) Kaduna could not secure the three maximum as the visiting Lobi Stars held four-time champions to a 0-0 draw in Matchday2 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Sunday. at regulation time.

Although the Masu Gida boys dominated the first half of the game, they however failed to convert their scoring chances.

Both teams played well in the second half of the game but could not convert their scoring chances, while the would have perhaps been the only goal of the game scored by the Masu Gida boys was disqualified following an off side positioning.

Speaking after the match, Pillars Coach Ibrahim Musa. who expressed dissatisfaction with the game following what he termed delay tactics from the Lobi Stars, said he hoped to correct errors discovered in the game in their next away match with Katsina United.

“We are going to pick 3 points from our next away match in Katsina because in today’s match, we missed several scoring chances.

“The delay tactics from our opponent did not allow the ball to flow, the playing was just for about 70 minutes, time wasted was about 30 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kano pillars being a big team, we are optimistic of winning the premier league and the Aiteo cup” he said.

On his part, chief coach of Lobi Stars, Emmanuel Iorsa, said, “We know Kano pillars are a big side and we came prepared to win but thank God we succeeded in picking a point”.

He commended the officiating, saying, “the referees so far are not doing badly, we hope it will continue like that” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Enyimba maintained their impressive start under new manager Finidi George following a 1-0 away win against Rangers at the Ifeanyiubah Stadium, Nnewi on Sunday.

Emeka Obioma scored the decisive goal two minutes from time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Aba giants are now unbeaten in five games in all competitions this season.

New boys Remo Stars defeated Heartland 2-0 at home. An Andy Okpe quickfire double gave Gbenga Ogunbote’s side maximum points in the game. Okpe has now scored three goals in two league games this season.

In Ibadan, champions Akwa United were held to a 1-1 draw by 3SC, while Plateau United recorded their first win of the season courtesy of a 1-0 win against Kwara United at the New Jos Stadium, Jos.

Stanley Eguma’s Rivers United recorded the biggest win of the day thrashing Katsina United 3-0 at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

Abdulateef Balogun scored the winning goal as Wikki Tourists edged out Niger 1-0 Tornadoes in Minna.