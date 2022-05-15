Some seasons ago, it would have been almost impossible to find a giant of the Nigerian Professional Football League like Kano Pillars, swimming in relegation waters.

But the story is different for Kano Pillars this season, as a poor run of form and playing their home matches away from home has not helped their cause.

For MFM,the hope of escaping relegation in the ongoing 2022 League season suffered a massive blow after the club were heavily sanctioned by the League Management Company, LMC, last week.

Following the impasse that engulfed the NPFL matchday 26 clash with visiting Enugu Rangers over the weekend in Lagos.

Officials of the match were assaulted after the final whistle as the relegation battlers played a goalless draw with Rangers.

The club who are 20th on the NPFL table also had their Team Manager, Geoffrey Aghogi indefinitely suspended from the league as well as two players, Jerry Isaac and Christian Molokwu handed 12-match ban each for their roles in the melee that took place after the match.

The club were also banished to play their next three home matches at the Ijebu-Ode Stadium, and that is where they will be hosting Kano Pillars, In this bottom of the table clash.

In other match day 28 fixtures Plateau United will hope to bounce back when they host Wikki Tourist of Bauchi in Jos. Nasarawa United will travel to the North West to confront Katsina United, while Sunshine Stars of Akure will host Champions, Akwa United.

Remo Stars and Enugu Rangers will lock horns in Ikenne, as both teams aim to outwit each other to solidify their claim for a continental ticket.The match In Uyo, will see Dakkada FC welcome Abia Warriors,at the Goodwill Akpabio stadium.