By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Nasarawa United are set to unleash five new signings when they battle in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match-day 20 against leaders Kwara United at the Lafia City Township Stadium.

The signing of the players was announced yesterday by the club’s media officer Eche Amos, after successful weeks of trials in it bid to strengthen the squad ahead of the commencement of the second stanza of the 2020/2021 NPFL Season.

The new acquisitions are Martins Augustine Owolijah(Defensive Midfielder) from Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi, Sinbad Peter Adams(Left full-back) from Mighty Jets of Jos, Tochukwu Michael(Offensive Midfielder) from GBS of Jos; 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup-winning Chigozie Obasi MON(Right full-back) from Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi, and Julius Nuhu Agogo (Striker) from Plateau United FC of Jos.

After the first phase of the 2020/2021 NPFL Season, Nasarawa United were placed 7th on the league table, but the Solid Miners will welcome table-topping Kwara United in the matchday twenty(20) fixture as the second stanza of the league resumes this weekend across the country.

With six points separating both teams, the Lafia-based Nasarawa United will do all within its powers to narrow the gap by picking their pound of flesh after their last meeting on matchday nineteen (19) ended 2-0 in favour of the Harmony Boys(a.k.a Afonjah Warriors) in Ilorin, Kwara State, on 4th April.

https://leadership.ng/nasarawa-united-declare-player-hussain-missing/



Nasarawa United’s head coach Bala Nikyu said is upbeat about claiming the bragging rights against his opponent in the dugout, Kwara United gaffer Biffo Abdullahi, whose team was in some good form going into the mid-season break.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it is not yet certain whether any of the Solid Miners’ new acquisitions will make the today team’s squad, but they each showed outstanding glimmers of readiness during the club’s tune-up games.

Nasarawa United game against Kwara United will kick off 4pm at the Lafia City Stadium.