The management of Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) side,Nasarawa United, have granted players and officials a two-week break, following the completion of the 2020/21 Season.

The Club chairman, Barr. Isaac Danladi, in a statement released on Wednesday, appreciated the players and officials for a season well-spent.

“I sincerely thank all of you for the successful completion of the 2020/21 Nigerian Professional Football League Season, and I urge you to rest and prepare for the forthcoming 2021/2022 NPFL Season,” the statement read in part.

The players and officials are expected to resume for preparations ahead of the new league season on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nasarawa United will hope to improve on their performance next season,after finishing 4th in the just concluded 2020/21 Season.