By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Nasarawa United extended their unbeaten run to six matches in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with a hard-fought 1-2 win over Warri Wolves yesterday in Warri.

The visitors came from a goal down to grab all the three points of the game against their hosts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uche Ihuarulam headed Wolves in front before the break from a Jumbo Wisdom pinpoint cross.

But, Silas Nwankwo equalised for the visitors after the break before Chinedu Ohanachom netted the winner for Coach Bala Nikyu’s men 12 minutes from time.

The victory moved the solid miners top of the NPFL table with 14 points ahead of second placed Rivers United, who are on 12 points with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Abia Warriors winless run in the 2020/2021 NPFL season continued following a scoreless draw with MFM of Lagos yesterday in Aba.

Warriors coach Imama Amapakabo had before the match handed a three-match ultimatum to turn things around, and found the MFM team stubborn to break.

The result means Coach Imama must fashion out a winning formula for the Aba based club urgently or face sack.

In other NPFL matches decided yesterday, Sunshine Stars of Akure pipped their hosts Dakkada FC 1-2 in a thrilling contest at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo. While in Oweri, Heartland came from behind with goals from Samuel Nnoshiri and Nduka Pasacal Eze to beat visiting Akwa United 2-1.

The clash between Lobi Stars and Rangers at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium in Enugu ended goalless,

Olawala Farayola scored a late winner as Kwara United beat FC IfeanyiUbah 1-0 in Ilorin.

FULL RESULTS

Heartland 2-1 Akwa Utd

Kwara Utd 1-0 FC Ifeanyiubah

Abia Warriors 0-0 MFM

Rangers 0-0 Lobi

Dakkada 1-2 Sunshine Stars

Wolves 1-2 Nasarawa Utd