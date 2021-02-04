ADVERTISEMENT

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Nasarawa United have suffered their second defeat in a row in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) campaign following a 1-2 defeat to 10-men Enyimba of Aba in Lafia yesterday.

Abdullahi Abubakar diverted Tosin Omoyele’s cross into his own net to give the visitors the lead in the 16th before Chinedu Ohanachom equalised for Lafia outfit four minutes later.

Cyril Olisema restored the lead for Enyimba from the spot kick in the 32nd minute and the Aba warlords despite downed to 10-men in the 62nd minute when Anthony Omaka was sent off for elbowing Ohanachom defended their one goal advantage to move to the summit of the NPFL log with 18points from eight matches.

Meanwhile, in the North-west derby, Kano Pillars thrashed visiting Jigawa Golden Stars 2-0 to move to 4th position on the table with 14 points. Abbas Rabiu put the hosts ahead in the 12th minute before Ndasi Denis Kadiang added the second goal five minutes later.

In Imo, Abia Warriors recorded their first victory in the campaign following a 4-1 thrashing of Sunshine Stars of Akure 4-1 at the Okigwe Township Stadium.

Fatai Abdullahi gave Abia Warriors the lead in the 16th minute with a perfect free kick before Emmanuel Ugwuka doubled the lead five minutes later.

Sadeeq Yusuf reduced the deficit for the visitors after the break but Bello Lukman scored twice to hand Abia Warriors their three maximum points in the ongoing NPFL campaign.

Wikki Tourists also pip MFM 2-0 with Promise Damala and Chinedu Udeagha scoring the goals.

Mfon Udoh scored the decisive goal two minutes before the hour mark as Akwa United beat 10-man Adamawa United 1-0 in Gombe.

FULL RESULTS

Nasarawa Utd 1-2 Enyimba

Kano Pillars 2-0 Jigawa Golden Stars

Adamawa Utd 0-1 Akwa Utd

Abia Warriors 4-1 Sunshine Stars

Wikki 2-0 MFM

Kwara Utd 2-1 Lobi

Rangers 3-0 Dakkada

Wolves 1-0 Plateau Utd