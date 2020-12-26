By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The chairman of Lobi Stars of Makurdi, Benue State, Mike Idoko said a trophy and continental ticket would be the target of the club at the commencement of the 2020/21 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Recall, that the Point-Per-Game (PPG) voting system adopted by the League Management Company (LMC) in conjunction with the Club Owners Association to decide placements in the 2019/20 season, saw Lobi Stars, who were sitting close to the top of the league table before the outbreak of COVID-19, lost their chances of playing in CAF competitions.

Idoko while speaking to LEADERSHIP Sports ahead of the resumption of the Nigerian top-flight league, said that the Ortom Boys are ready to fight for the title they last won in 2018, adding that the club has met the requirement of the LMC for the new season.

“We are ready for the start of the league come December 27. We have done all that is required as set out by the LMC. Our stadium has been upgraded and our players and officials are ready for the league.”

“Our expectations for this season is to win the league and play in the continent. We want to win the league, we hope we don’t experience what happen last season when we didn’t qualify for the continental games due to the PPG of which we have put it behind us and we looking forward that our team who currently playing in the continent, play well so that we can have good representation in the CAF and confederation Cup next season”.

He further stated that the Lobi Stars would not fear or underrate any club during their 2020/21 campaign.

“We are not going to underrate any team. We will take every game as they come, you can see what happen between Nigeria and Sierra Leone. No team is a minnow in football now, look at the form of Tanzania’s club that removed Plateau United from the continental competition nobody thought that will happen. So we are going to take every game seriously as they come”.

On whether the NPFL 2020/21 league will kick- off on December 27 Idoko said: “We are not the one to decide on the league resumption, is the LMC.”

Lobi Stars will begin their 2020/21 NPFL season campaign away to FC Ifeanyi Ubah at the Nnewi stadiums in Anambra state.