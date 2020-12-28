By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) got underway yesterday with some stunning results as Kwara United, FC IfeanyiUbah, Nasarawa United, MFM and Jigawa Golden Stars got off to winning starts.

Kwara United stunned former Champions, Plateau United with second-half goals from Jide Fatokun in the 62nd minute and Michael Ohanu five minutes after got their season off to a flying start.

In Lagos, MFM FC got off to a fast start against Warri Wolves as they were two goals up within the first 25 minutes.

MFM took the lead in the eight minute through Ebenezer Odeyemi, while Muyiwa Balogun got the second in the 23rd minute. The visitors pulled a goal back four minutes later with John Paul Chinedu directing Ihuarulam’s cross into the net to end the match 2-1.

In Gombe, a late Musa Abdullahi own goal in the 74th minute meant that Adamawa United and Kano Pillars shared the points as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

While in Lafia, Nasarawa United came from behind to beat their visitors, Wikki Tourists 2-1 Lafia Township Stadium.

Promise Damala gave Wikki the lead eight minutes into the encounter when he diverted home Manu Garba’s cut-back.

The home side responded quickly with Emmanuel Bright scoring the equalizer before Reuben Nicodemus netted the winning goal in the second half.

At Nnewi, FC IfeanyiUbah started their season on a winning note after beating Lobi Stars 1-0 at the FC IfeanyiUbah stadium, just as Jigawa Golden Stars also beat Sunshine Stars 1-0 at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.