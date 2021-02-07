By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Tosin Omoyele brace was enough to ensure that Enyimba International continued their winning streak in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after their 2-1 victory over Plateau United in Aba, yesterday.

Tosin Omoyele brace against his former club in the highly entertaining encounter extended Enyimba lead at the summit of NPFL table.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omoyele nodded home for the eight-time NPFL champions from Anayo Iwuala’s corner-kick three minutes before the half hour mark

Iwuala was the provider again as Omoyele netted his second of the game on the hour mark.

The former Osun United striker has now scored goals in the NPFL this season.

Plateau United fought back with substitute Moses Effiong nodding home Issa Ndala’s cross in the 76th minute.

Enyimba defence stood firm in the closing stages of the game as they maintain their unbeaten home run this season.

Fatai Osho’s side now top the table with 21 points from nine games, six adrift of Rivers United who host Nasarawa United in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Meanwhile, action continues today in the NPFL when Lobi Stars will be out to pick maximum points against Wikki Tourist in Makurdi, as Dakkada FC welcome a resurgent Abia Warriors with Akwa United will play host to Katsina United while Sunshine Stars and Kwara United will seek the maximum points.

Warri Wolves will visit ‘The Cathedral’ when they clash against Enugu Rangers while Adamawa United will make efforts to get their first league win when they visit Jigawa Golden Stars.

At the Soccer Temple in Agege will welcome former coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu as he seeks to turn the fortune of Heartland’s FC around against MFM