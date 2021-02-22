BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Mr Innocent Adamu, Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) March Commissioner (MC) for matchday12 clash between Jigawa Golden Stars and Nasarawa United FC held at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna yesterday, said he insisted seeing COVID-19 clearance certificate of the players before allowing that the match to hold.

He said aside ensuring that the players present their COVID-19 certificate, he also ensured that the team coaches and officials are masked up and maintain social distancing in their seating arrangement.

Corroborating his position, the Kaduna State Football Association (FA) chairman, Hon. Sherreef Kasim, said it is mandatory for team officials to wear face masks before entering the stadium.

“We also ensure that there is adequate security for all the matches with a standby ambulance with medical officials in case of any situation requiring their services.”

LEADERSHIP Sports report that the match which ended 1-0 in favour of home team, Jigawa Golden Stars was held under strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

Speaking at the post match briefing, head coach of Jigawa Golden Stars, Gilbert Okpana, expressed satisfaction with the play even though he said his boys missed many scoring chances, and hope to do better in their subsequent matches.

On his part, the Nasarawa United Coach, Bala Nikyu, said blaming winning at home at all cost syndrome for his side’s defeat.

Olasunkanki Quadri scored the only goal of the match at the 63 minutes.

Meanwhile, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) FC bounced back to winning ways after claiming a deserved 2-0 victory over struggling Adamawa United yesterday at the Soccer Temple, Agege Stadium in Lagos.

The Lagos-based team started the encounter mounting all the pressure on the visitors with a lovely display as Akanni Elijah and Oladayo Alabi tormented Adamawa United’s defence.

MFM took the lead in the 21st minute as Adeyinka Najeem put the Olukoya Boys in front with a beautiful long range effort after receiving a swift pass from Akanni.