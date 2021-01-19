Rangers attacking rave of the moment, Israel Abia, has made known that his personal target in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) is to surpass Mfon Udoh’s all time season top scorer record of 23 goals and believes he can achieve it in open play and fair officiating being enjoyed in the league.

Abia who was leading the chart with 17 goals before the 2019/2020 season was suspended warned teams not to count on any home advantage to win games because it no longer exists in the competition.

The stocky forward spoke to NPFL.com after Rangers’ 1-1 draw away to MFM in their Match Day 5 encounter in Lagos on Sunday in which he came in the second half to keep the pressure on the hosts.

“Last year was tough for everyone because we had to stop playing in view of the pandemic. This season, I believe will be a better one. Every team in the NPFL is a good team and there is no home, no away. Any team can win or pick a point away like we did away to Kaduna and as we have just done here against MFM in Lagos.”

On his goals target, Abia declared:

“The Nigerian league has improved and this season is coming on well. Like I said there is no home and away, so I believe I can always come out tops. I am not promising any number but as long as I break Mfon Udoh’s record I am fine.”

Mfon Udoh set a new record of 23 goals in the 2013/2014 season and 39 goals in two successive seasons to overtake Em Eduok’s 22, Jude Aneke’s 20 and Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa’s 18. The performance earned him the 2014 NPFL Golden Boot, the NPFL Player of the Year and League Bloggers Player of the Year awards. He also emerged the top scorer in the 2016 CAF Champions League with nine goals, featuring for Enyimba FC of Aba which unfortunately did not make it past the group stage.

However, Abia revealed he is well prepared for the task this season.

“As a professional, you have to be prepared at all times. You never know when you can be called up. I kept up my personal training during the pandemic. I did the gym and also joined groups for five-a-side and full team games. I spent the whole of the period in Enugu mindful that we could be called back to action anytime.”