By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

After a hard fought 1-0 win over Akwa United in a match day 2, NPFL 2020/2021 fixture in Enugu, Rangers International will today be chasing the maximum points at stake in the match day 3 encounter against tough looking, Jigawa Golden Stars F.C at their adopted, Ahmadu Bello stadium, Kaduna.

Coach Salisu Yusuf, Technical Adviser to the seven-time Nigeria league champions, will be relying on his players who are in their best possible form to contain the fireworks from the likes of Abdullahi Musa, Ali Musa and Samuel Stone whose late goal ensured that Sunshine Stars left Kaduna empty handed on match day 1.

Since the return of the ‘Giant Killers’ to the top flight of Nigeria club football last season, both sides only met once in Enugu and it was a Dauda Madaki’ lone strike on 70 minutes that settled the tie on February 12, 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic forced the stop of all sporting activities in the country.

In the five ever encounters between the ‘Flying Antelopes’ and the ‘Giant Killers’, the Coal City landlords had three wins, all at home, with two losses suffered, scoring eight times and getting cracked four times by the Dutse based outfit with the 5-0 spanking of 2nd May, 2012 the most outstanding result.

Meanwhile, At Anambra’s second largest commercial and industrial city, Nnewi, FC Ifeanyi Ubah (FCIU) and Dakkada FC will be renewing their rivalry.

After Dakkada’s 1-0 win over FCIU, in Uyo, on Day Four of last season, the Anambra Warriors took their pound of flesh with a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture, but a lot has changed in the playing personnel of both sides thenceforth.

Coach Lawrence, who will be standing in for Head Coach, Umar Danlami, won’t be wrong to think that his newly assembled youngsters, who are peaking with some swashbuckling football at the moment, will stand up to be counted in Nnewi especially now that many peripheral players are knocking on the door of the first team.

FCIU were inflicted a 1-0 defeat by Sunshine Stars in Akure, last Sunday, courtesy of a gorgeous direct free-kick from Ogunniyi Omojesu but Head Coach Uche Okagbue has blamed the loss on the wastefulness of his side in front of goal.

FCIU have been a formidable force at home but their overall form has been rather sinusoidal – they tend to win at home and tend not to win on their travels.