Remo Stars maintained lead at the top of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after securing their third win of the campaign, to open a two points gap ahead of second place Rivers United, who were held to a goalless draw by Niger Tornadoes on matchday5 of the season.

Remo Stars took advantage of Rivers United draw away to Niger Tornadoes as they beat Plateau United 1-0 and moved two points clear of Rivers United as they now on 11 points in the league table.

Adedayo Olamilekan emerged the hero for Remo after netting what proved to be the winner with a beautiful header on 56 minutes.

Sunshine Stars’ first victory of the season were some of the highlights of matchday5 of the NPFL which recorded eight wins and two draws with 18 goals scored in the process.

The stars shone brightest for Akure-based side Sunshine Stars as they secured their first win of the campaign after four attempts. Kamaru Adebari’s header in the 69th minute rattled Kano Pillars, before Michael Olalasi and Babatunde Bello sealed the game with goals in the 75th and 80th minute respectively. Pillars are just a point above the bottom with only a win in five games.

Dakkada FC in their newly adopted home turf needed some degree of resilience to see off Nasarawa United in a fierce battle at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City, despite finishing the fixture with nine (9) men. Aniekan Ekpe had put the home side in front on three minutes before Michael Tochukwu poked in the equalizer in the 33rd minute. Emmanuel Ayaosi wrapped the game up for the Uyo based side in stoppage time.

In Katsina, a brace from Madaki Dauda helped Katsina United to a 2-1 win against visiting Gombe United, who thought they would be departing with a point after Ibrahim Yahaya drew them level just before the break.

In Aba, Enyimba secured their first win in three games with a hard-fought lone goal victory against visiting Shooting Stars of Ibadan. Emmanuel Godwin latched onto Wasiu Mahmud’s cross in the 87th minute to find the back of the net.

The win takes the eight time champions to third on the log and some respite for coach Finidi George.

At the Ape Akur stadium Makurdi, Saidu Mubarak’s 83rd-minute effort earned Lobi Stars a famous win against league champions Akwa United FC of Uyo, while Heartland FC edged Wikki Tourists of Bauchi with a similar scoreline in Owerri, courtesy of Chukwudi Nwaodu’s 37th-minute penalty.

Goals from Muyiwa Balogun and Oladayo Alabi in the 45th and 61st minute respectively helped MFM of Lagos to a 2-1 win against Abia Warriors at the Teslim Balogun Stadium. Godwin Obaje secured the consolation goal for the Umuahia side six minutes to regulation time.

Rangers International pulled a stunning performance in Ilorin to secure a point away at Kwara United. Samuel Chisom had put the home side in front on 31 minutes, but former Lobi Stars forward, Ossy Martins ensured both sides shared the spoils when he headed home a corner on 49 minutes.