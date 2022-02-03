Remo Stars maintained their unbeaten run in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after holding the Kano Pillars to a goalless draw in Kaduna yesterday.

In a tension soaked match amidst very tight security to curtail any breakdown of law and order, both teams displayed impressive performance.

The Masu Gida boys who played home to Remo Stars left no one in doubt about their desire to grab all three in the encounter but efforts to locate the net of their opponent ended unsuccessful.

Pillars dominated the game especially during the second half, but met a resolute display by the Remo defence line who thwarted the very many chances that came the way of the hosts.

Speaking after the match, Pillars coach Salisu Yusuf blamed his strikers for not converting the chances, while the Remo Stars coach, Olugbenga Ogunbote, praised his team’s overall performance in the encounter.

The result leaves Remo Stars second on the table with 20 points, two behind league leaders Rivers United, while Kano Pillars are 14th on the log with 14 points after playing 10 games.

Next up for Remo Stars is a Southwest derby against the Shooting Stars of Ibadan, as Pillars visit Dakkada in week eleven of the elite domestic league.

