ADVERTISEMENT

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, says the resumption of competitive football leagues in the country, after nine months of COVID-19 induced lockdown on football activities, will trigger economic recovery and reduce social vices.

Dare, who made the proclamation while chatting with newsmen following the resumption of NPFL matches across the country on Sunday, affirmed that the return of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has brought a big relief and excitement to hoteliers, restaurants, transporters and host of other beneficiaries of the league resumption.

“Truly, it is really a sign of relief to see the NPFL return. You can see the excitement on social media and economic activities in different venues talking about the hotels, restaurants and hosts of others who are beneficiaries of the restart of the league.

“The return of the league brought about economic gains and it will reduce social vices among the youth. Even the gladiators of the game are not left out of the party, players get travel allowances, match officials and as well back room staff,” Dare postulated.

The Minister commended the efforts of the LMC for ensuring that the NPFL returned, while assuring that the Ministry of sports will give them full support.

“I want to commend the LMC for restarting the league, as a ministry we will support LMC to grow the league, which is critical for sports Development in the country.”

“The contents are coming back gradually, which is key to football development. The LMC alone cannot promote the league, the media has a very important role to play as well. We must project the league in a good light as sports journalists. You see what European journalists are doing to promote their leagues and their players, we can emulate good projection and add value to the league. This will attract more sponsors to invest in our league.

“We are deliberate about licensing of players, content of the league and facilities to meet the required standard. Once again I want to thank the LMC for strict adherence to these key components that can give the league a new look,” Minister concluded.